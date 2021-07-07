Base Village construction, Snowmass Mall hotel renovations plugging right along

Homes in the Havens at Fanny Hill development begin to take shape in Snowmass Village on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

It’s been three months and a day since East West Partners broke ground on Electric Pass Lodge, the latest addition to the Base Village landscape; three months and three days since the last guests checked out of the Westin and Wildwood hotels in the Snowmass Mall, where the buildings are undergoing renovations; just a few weeks shy shy of three months since East West officially began work on 10 single-family homes dubbed Havens at Fanny Hill.

Across the board, all of that work is rolling right along without a hitch, according to the folks involved in the projects.

At the Wildwood Snowmass and yet-to-be-renamed Westin, renovation work is in full swing and on track for a December reopening, according to general manager Jeffery Burrell.

“I’ve been through quite a few renovations through my career and I’m shocked at how smooth (this project) is going,” Burrell said in a phone call last week.

Reopening for the two hotels and Snowmass Conference Center — all of which will operate under new ownership come this winter — was initially estimated to align with the start of the 2021-22 ski season, which usually begins around the last week of November.

The 151-room Wildwood will keep its name, but the Westin will have a different alias soon enough, as the 254-guestroom slopeside hotel will operate under a new yet-to-be-announced moniker as part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.

“We do have a name but it’s not widely released,” Burrell said.

He also could not share much information on what exactly the renovation will look like just yet but said he expects to be able to make more information publicly available in August.

Construction staging for the renovations at Lots 9 and the lower half of Lot 10 on Carriage Way hasn’t impacted parking much, said Snowmass Village Transportation Director David Peckler.

“When you consider that there’s no one staying in the Westin and Wildwood hotels (this summer), we haven’t necessarily seen a significant impact,” he said.

Plus, the construction team has opened up lots 9 and 10 during some Thursday night concerts to add some spaces back into the mix on the busiest evening of the week in town, but that setup could change if the need arises for more material storage or overnight work, Peckler said.

Just down the hill, project manager Ellen McCready said Electric Pass Lodge and the Havens at Fanny Hill are likewise moving right along in terms of timing.

“Everything is going well with construction,” McCready said. “We’re on track with both projects.”

Focus remains on utility and site work; the all-electric condos in Base Village and the luxury single-family homes on Fanny Hill are just starting to become visible above ground.

Those projects will take a bit longer before opening doors to residents; Electric Pass Lodge is slated to wrap up by spring of 2023, and Havens will finish in two phases — one in the 2022-23 season and a second in the spring of 2023. Around 30% of the condo inventory remains on the market, McCready said; the Fanny Hill homes sold out within 45 days of going on the market in January.

Construction traffic and periodic one-way lane closures on Wood Road near the build sites has not made a big difference in public transit, according to Peckler in the town’s transportation department. Route 2, which serves the homes on that road, is on-demand only in the summer and doesn’t see a huge volume of ride requests to the extent that it would put a significant dent in transportation timing, he said.

In terms of labor and lumber — the former currently in a nationwide shortage and the latter rising steeply in cost over the past year — Burrell and McCready said neither of them have felt the sting.

According to McCready, the two Base Village projects are still in early stages and it will be several months before crews really jump on board; East West locked in prices on most materials early on, so they haven’t been subject to more recent price jumps.

As for the Westin and Wildwood project, it’s a “full construction zone” up in the Snowmass Mall but “we have had no issues with labor, and I am not aware of any supply issues,” Burrell said.

