Base Village buildings take shape

Whether you’re gazing down at Snowmass Base Village from the mountaintop above or craning your neck up from the road below, you might find yourself thinking: Wait, was that there before?

Two projects broke ground last spring, with the seeds of development now blooming into a set of 10 luxury homes, dubbed the Havens at Fanny Hill, and a 53-unit residential building called Electric Pass Lodge.

The three- and four bedroom Havens homes are located to the skier’s right of Fanny Hill near Wood Road. Construction will finish in phases from this winter through next summer, according to Andy Gunion, the Snowmass managing partner for Base Village developer East West Partners.

Electric Pass Lodge is taking shape on a lot located near the existing One Snowmass and Limelight buildings. With a mix of two and three-bedroom units (including one deed-restricted for local workers), it could open in late spring 2023.

Next up is Aura, which will bring another 21 units to Base Village along Assay Hill, just south of the Viceroy hotel. Each unit has four or five bedrooms, and they’re priced at the highest end of the spectrum for Base Village with prices around $7.95 million to $11.925 million. (To compare, the single-family Havens homes were priced at about $5.7 million to $8.4 million, and Electric Pass Lodge units started at $1.4 million.)





A groundbreaking for Aura will take place this Thursday.

The wheels are also turning on construction for the second phase of the Viceroy, with plans for a six-level, 51-unit annex built on top of an existing platform next to the current hotel. Most units range from studios to four-bedroom penthouses. The count also includes three employee housing units — a two-bedroom, a four-bedroom and a five-bedroom. Construction could start in early winter, but that’s a target, not a “hard and fast” start date, he says.

Then there’s the yet-to-benamed Building 10AB, which will round out the final phase of a development decades in the making.

“I think the full vision remains a good one,” Gunion said, “and it’s exciting to see all these different components coming together to complete it.”

