BASE-jumping doc ‘Super Frenchie’ on-demand and at Aspen’s Isis

“Super Frenchie” opens on-demand and at the Isis Theater on Friday. Courtesy Greenwich Entertainment



Along with the Hollywood fare at the recently reopened Isis Theater, Aspen Film is presenting the adventure documentary “Super Frenchie” in the cinema and on-demand beginning Friday.

The feature-length film profiles professional skier and BASE jumper Matthias Giraud as he struggles to balance the risks and rewards of his athletic exploits with his family life. It follows the Frenchman as he starts a family and suffers a catastrophic crash days before the birth of his first child.

Director Charles Ogden has been covering Giraud since a 2006 ski-BASE jump off Mount Hood in Oregon.

“From the very beginning I knew I wanted to make a film about Matthias as a person and not just a highlight reel of his biggest jumps,” Ogden said in a director’s statement on the film. “Over the years he and I have become good friends, and I’ve had the privilege of watching him grow in his career while also maturing as a man. In the last 10 years I’ve seen Matthias take on increasingly dangerous BASE jumps in the mountains, while at home he has fallen in love, gotten married and become a father. This interesting dichotomy is at the heart of this film and the reason I think it is such a worthwhile story.”

“Super Frenchie” screens daily at the Isis at 5:45 and 8:15 p.m. It will be on demand beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at aspenfilm.org.