Basalt’s Brady Samuelson nabs third place at CHSAA state wrestling championships

Basalt wrestler Brady Samuelson, right, puts a takedown move on Delta’s Alex McKenna in his Class 3A Region 2 opening bout earlier this season at Glenwood Springs High School. Samuelson won the 190-pound class to advance to state.

John Stroud/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt, Glenwood Springs and Rifle had a handful of grapplers take the podium during the weekend’s Colorado High School Activities Association state wrestling championships.

Basalt senior Brady Samuelson nabbed a third-place finish in the 3A 190-pound weight class by pinning Ethan Goldfain of Resurrection Christian at 2:16. Samuelson would win the first three rounds in the brackets before losing by a 13-0 major decision to Colby Runner of Severance in a semifinal round and being sent to the wrestlebacks.

For Rifle, it was senior Madison Farris who nabbed a fourth-place finish in the 155-pound female weight class. Farris won her opening-round match before being pinned by Victoria Guinard — the eventual champion — of Discovery Canyon at 2:50.

In wrestlebacks, Farris nabbed three wins in a row before being pinned by Alissa DuBois of Bennet at 1:49 in the third-place match.

Glenwood Springs senior Kodiak Kellog finished fifth place overall in the 4A 215-pound weight class. Kellog won his opening round before being pinned by Pueblo West’s Thomas Mayer at 5:21 in a quarterfinal. In wrestlebacks, Kellog went on to pin Longmont’s Hunter Knight at 1:52 to win fifth place.





Grand Valley’s Teagan Jacobs finished fourth place in the 3A 120-pound weight class. Jacobs won the opening round before losing to Jefferson’s Samuel Rosales — the eventual champion of this weight class — by a 10-8 sudden victory in overtime.

Jacobs later nabbed two wins in the wrestlebacks before losing a 6-2 decision to Dempsey Gibbs of Alamosa in the third-place match.

Rifle’s Parker Miller went 4-2 in the 144-pound weight class. He’d win his opening round, lose in quarter finals then battle his way back to the fifth-place match in the wrestlebacks. There, he’d lose a 2-0 sudden victory to Eaton’s Preston Smith.

In other action, Rifle sophomore Isaac Valencia went 1-2 before getting knocked out in the 3A 165-pound weight class. Grand Valley’s Dominic Mendoza went 0-2 and got knocked out in the 3A 157-pound weight class. Meanwhile, Basalt’s Jose Munoz went 1-2 before getting knocked out in the 3A 285-pound weight class.

For the girls, Basalt’s Nayeli Membreno went 0-2 and got knocked out of the 125-pound weight class. Basalt’s Paola Cruz also won a match in the 120-pound weight class, the first BHS female wrestler to win at state in program history.

Wrestling for Grand Junction but attending Glenwood Springs High School, Adalee McNeil went 1-2 before getting knocked out of the 170-pound weight class.