Basalt urges residents to help prioritize projects by attending open house

Basalt town government is inviting residents to attend an open house Aug. 4 to learn more about possible community projects and offer feedback to help set priorities.

The open house will be held at Basalt Regional Library from 5 to 7 p.m. The town is providing free pizza and beverages.

The town is in the middle of a planning process called Basalt Forward 2030 to help determine what capital projects to pursue.

“We encourage all members of the Basalt community, including residents and local business owners, to attend,” Mayor Bill Kane said in a prepared statement. “The projects under consideration as part of the Basalt Forward 2030 will help shape the future of community, allow us to continue providing services to our community and help implement many of the recommendations in the master plan.”

Kane, Town Council members, members of the appointed Capital Needs Committee and town staff will attend the Aug. 4 meeting. They will be available to answer questions, discuss possible projects and take input from citizens.

Basalt Forward 2030 will take information from the 2020 master plan, a facility needs study produced by a consultant and the community input to prioritize projects. The Town Council must decide by September whether to ask voters in November to approve bonds and a property tax extension to help finance projects favored in the process.

More information is available on Basalt Forward 2030 at letstalk.basalt.net/basaltforward2030.