Basalt town council calls special meeting to consider requiring face masks

The Basalt Town Council has called a special meeting for Friday afternoon to discuss and vote on a resolution to require face coverings in public.

Basalt would join Aspen and Glenwood Springs as Roaring Fork Valley towns that require masks outside of the home. The Pitkin County Board of Health voted Thursday to approve mandatory masks in public places starting May 9.

The Basalt ordinance, which would start immediately if passed, states people would have to wear a mask “when entering and while inside of a place of business open to the public, and in such other public indoor or outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (e.g. six or more feet separation) from others not of their own household, except for momentary circumstances to accept payment, deliver goods, walk or ride past, or perform otherwise necessary tasks.”

Children 2 and younger, those who work in an office but do not have face-to-face contact with the public and those who have a health condition that a mask would impair them are exempt from the order.

It would remain in effect “until revoked by the Town Council or upon the termination of the local emergency declaration,” the resolution states.

Those who fail to comply with the order could face up to a $2,650 fine and 364 days imprisonment per day for each violation, per the Basalt Municipal Code.

Glenwood Springs City Council passed an ordinance in early April requiring face masks in public. That order expires Friday, and the council was set to discuss an extension Thursday night.

On Monday, the Aspen City Council pass a resolution on Monday and masks are required in public until at least May 27.

The Basalt meeting starts at 1 p.m. and there will be public comment available. To comment, send an email to planning@basalt.net or text 970-987-7010 with your name and phone number. You will be called by speaker phone during the meeting. The meeting will be aired on Grassroots TV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that masks should fit snugly against the side of the face, are secured with ties or ear loops, and include multiple layers of fabric.