Basalt teen arrested on charges of felony sex assault

A 16-year-old Basalt boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony sexual assault, according to sources.

An arrest report from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office indicates the teen was arrested by the agency’s juvenile crimes investigator at the Pitkin County Courthouse.

However, the case originated with the Basalt Police Department, said Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott.

One of the two counts states the victim was “physically helpless” and did not provide consent, according to Colorado law.

No other information about the arrest was available because most information related to juvenile crimes is not public information.