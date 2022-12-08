Basalt small business cuts ribbon

Kim-Van Dang, Kris Mattera and Anthony Roberts at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dang and Roberts' store opening Thursday in Basalt.

Josie Taris/Aspen Times

The Basalt Chamber of Commerce brought out a big, red bow and comically-large scissors on Thursday for their first small-business ribbon cutting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAVENS by KVD is a boutique fragrance store that carries artisanal perfumes, candles, crystals, diffusers, cashmere goods, and more. The storefront is in Historic Old Town Basalt, and their factory is in Parachute, though they plan to open another manufacturing location in Basalt.

“Van Dang Fragrances is about being connected — connected to the universe and to each other,” said the owner.

The owners, couple Kim-Van Dang and Anthony Roberts, moved to Basalt from Sag Harbor, New York, this year and brought their fragrance business with them. HAVENS first opened on its namesake beach in spring 2018. Dang drew upon her experience as a marketing and branding expert in beauty and wellness to open the store.

During the pandemic, she and her husband bought an F-150 and road-tripped to national parks. Roberts lobbied hard for them to stop in Aspen, where he lived from 1992-2002.





And Dang, a lifelong beach lover, fell for the mountains. They stayed at an Airbnb in Basalt and knew they would have to come back.

“I knew I wanted to wake up here every day,” she said.

The front windows of the store face the mountains, while the rear windows overlook the Frying Pan River. Dang considers herself lucky to get views of both while at work.

The Van Dang Fragrance Crystal Meditation Set comes with a crystal, scented oil, porcelain dish, and meditation guide. (Courtesy of Van Dang Fragrances)

And, the store opening marks the first anniversary of the launch of HAVENS signature line Van Dang Fragrances. The line offers seven fragrances in four mediums: candles, reed diffusers, room and linen mists, and crystal meditation kits. The kits come with various types of crystals and scented oils to pour over them, along with a short meditation guide.

Their signature scent is named buddhapada, which means Buddha’s footsteps. It carries notes of sandalwood, sage, frankincense, and myrrh.

HAVENS also stocks products from about 25 other brands in their store. Dang said her team is in the development phase for a Van Dang Fragrances bath and body line, including perfume.

When Dang and Roberts moved to Basalt, Dang said, the Basalt Chamber of Commerce helped them find a Realtor, a bank, and made other helpful introductions.

Kris Mattera is the executive director at the chamber. She said she is thrilled that Dang and Roberts chose to have HAVENS in Basalt and that growth in the mid-valley is exciting to see.

“This is the bulk of our businesses in Basalt — husband and wife, sole proprietors. You really know who is running the businesses here.”

The ribbon cutting and opening day for HAVENS attracted quite a few people, with at least 20 in the store for the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Folks warmly greeted each other and made introductions for those who had yet to meet.

“When I started HAVENS five years ago, I had no idea how social retail could be,” she said. “It’s like opening up your living room to the world.”