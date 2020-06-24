Basalt scores $282,000 in coronavirus relief funds

FACE COVERING EXTENSION

Basalt extended its requirement for people to wear face coverings in public places for another month to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The council voted 6-0 to extend the requirement. However, the council extended it for just one month rather than indefinitely, as proposed by staff.

“I am not in favor of the indefinite,” said Councilwoman Elyse Hottel.

The people who feel the requirement for face coverings infringes on civil liberties will say an indefinite extension is municipal overreach, she said.

The council decided to reconsider the need for the masks on July 28.

“This is something we know some of our biggest retailers are supportive of,” said town manager Ryan Mahoney. The requirement allows employees to point to the requirement by the town government.