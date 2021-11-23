Basalt sales surge continues in September

Patrons work on laptops in CC’s Cafe in downtown Basalt on a cloudy day on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Basalt’s economy ended the summer on another strong note.

Sales were up nearly 12% in September compared with the same month in 2020, according to the town government’s October sales tax report. Sales taxes collected in October reflect actual sales in September.

Nearly every major sector of the economy posted an increase in September over the prior year, which had been a record. Lodging was up 50% while restaurants with bars were up 25%.

Sales by general retail outlets were up nearly 23% while sporting goods retail was up about 22%. Businesses selling building materials experienced a 44% surge in sales.

Retail food sales, led by Whole Foods Market and City Market, were up only 1.3% over September 2020. However, retail food sales were particularly high last year during the initial height of the pandemic.





The only major sector that didn’t register an increase over 2020 in September was retail liquor. Sales were down nearly 1%.

For the year-to-date through October, sales tax collections were up nearly 18%. Retail food sales were down 3.7% but all other sectors were showing gains over 2020, over pre-COVID numbers or both, the report showed.

“Given the increases in sales tax seen over the last year, we can expect the Town’s sales tax budget to come in ahead of budget and projection for 2021,” the report said.