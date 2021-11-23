Basalt sales surge continues in September
September sales up 12% compared with last year
Basalt’s economy ended the summer on another strong note.
Sales were up nearly 12% in September compared with the same month in 2020, according to the town government’s October sales tax report. Sales taxes collected in October reflect actual sales in September.
Nearly every major sector of the economy posted an increase in September over the prior year, which had been a record. Lodging was up 50% while restaurants with bars were up 25%.
Sales by general retail outlets were up nearly 23% while sporting goods retail was up about 22%. Businesses selling building materials experienced a 44% surge in sales.
Retail food sales, led by Whole Foods Market and City Market, were up only 1.3% over September 2020. However, retail food sales were particularly high last year during the initial height of the pandemic.
The only major sector that didn’t register an increase over 2020 in September was retail liquor. Sales were down nearly 1%.
For the year-to-date through October, sales tax collections were up nearly 18%. Retail food sales were down 3.7% but all other sectors were showing gains over 2020, over pre-COVID numbers or both, the report showed.
“Given the increases in sales tax seen over the last year, we can expect the Town’s sales tax budget to come in ahead of budget and projection for 2021,” the report said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Basalt sales surge continues in September
Basalt’s sales surge continued into September. Sales were up nearly 12% for the month and stand at an 18% increase for the season.