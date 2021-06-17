Basalt pool renovations won’t be finished until ‘early July’

A construction crew pours concrete at Basalt’s Arbaney Park pool on May 14, 2021, as part of the renovation and addition to the facility. The pool will open in July.

Courtesy photo

Summer officially hits this weekend but midvalley residents will have to wait a bit longer for relief at the Basalt pool.

A renovation and expansion of the Arbaney Park pool won’t be completed until July.

“As with construction projects across the Roaring Fork Valley and the entire state, supply chain and construction-material shortages are impacting progress at the pool,” the town government said in a news release Thursday.

Mechanical room equipment, including essential pumps, have been on order for six months but haven’t been received, according to town officials.

The flooring for a new robot-shaped kiddie pool is scheduled to arrive June 28. Tile for the locker rooms and bathrooms is currently being installed.

The town is aiming for an opening of the pool in “early July.” There is a chance the lap pool could be opened sooner.

Meanwhile, a heat wave has pushed temperatures above 90 degrees in recent days.

“We know it’s hot out there right now and that our community wants to cool down in the pool,” town manager Ryan Mahoney said in the news release. The work will be completed as quickly as possible, but much of the remaining work must be completed to comply with the building and safety codes.

In addition to the renovation of the locker rooms and bathrooms, and the addition of the robot kiddie pool, the town is adding water features within the pool compound and adding shade structures in the lounging area.

The energy efficiency of the pool was boosted with a solar array and eight cold-climate heat pumps to power pool facilities.

More on the pool project can be found at https://www.basalt.net/431/Parks-Open-Space-Trails-Committee-POST .