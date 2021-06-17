Basalt pool renovations won’t be finished until ‘early July’
Supply chain shortages delayed progress on remodel, additions
Summer officially hits this weekend but midvalley residents will have to wait a bit longer for relief at the Basalt pool.
A renovation and expansion of the Arbaney Park pool won’t be completed until July.
“As with construction projects across the Roaring Fork Valley and the entire state, supply chain and construction-material shortages are impacting progress at the pool,” the town government said in a news release Thursday.
Mechanical room equipment, including essential pumps, have been on order for six months but haven’t been received, according to town officials.
The flooring for a new robot-shaped kiddie pool is scheduled to arrive June 28. Tile for the locker rooms and bathrooms is currently being installed.
The town is aiming for an opening of the pool in “early July.” There is a chance the lap pool could be opened sooner.
Meanwhile, a heat wave has pushed temperatures above 90 degrees in recent days.
“We know it’s hot out there right now and that our community wants to cool down in the pool,” town manager Ryan Mahoney said in the news release. The work will be completed as quickly as possible, but much of the remaining work must be completed to comply with the building and safety codes.
In addition to the renovation of the locker rooms and bathrooms, and the addition of the robot kiddie pool, the town is adding water features within the pool compound and adding shade structures in the lounging area.
The energy efficiency of the pool was boosted with a solar array and eight cold-climate heat pumps to power pool facilities.
More on the pool project can be found at https://www.basalt.net/431/Parks-Open-Space-Trails-Committee-POST.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Basalt pool renovations won’t be finished until ‘early July’
Midvalley residents will have to wait for relief at the Basalt pool despite the heat wave and the official start to summer this weekend.