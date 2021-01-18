Basalt police seeking man who allegedly provided tobacco, pot products to youth

Basalt police are seeking help identifying a man who allegedly has provided nicotine, vaping and marijuana products to middle school kids on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

“We’ve received information from 10 middle school-aged kids of this person selling nicotine products to them,” said Police Chief Greg Knott.

The suspect appears to be between 20 and 30 years of age. “We haven’t had the most consistent description,” Knott said.

The kids are allegedly placing orders via social media. The man meets with them at designated locations along the Highway 82 corridor between Basalt and El Jebel to deliver the products, according to Knott. Most of the activity was during the school break for the holidays.

Basalt police were tipped off about the activity from middle school officials. In interviews with kids, officers learned that some of the exchanges also included marijuana edibles, Knott said.

If caught and convicted, the man could face charges of delivering tobacco products and marijuana products as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Knott said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 970-927-4316.