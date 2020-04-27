Basalt mother wanted after Amber Alert issued over weekend arrested in Washington D.C.

A law enforcement agency in Washington D.C.. arrested Carly Lipnick, 39, early Sunday evening, Lt. Aaron Munch of the Basalt Police Department said Monday.

However, it is unclear whether she will be extradited back to Colorado or what will happen next in the missing child case, which prompted an Amber Alert to be issued over the weekend, because of confusion sown by the coronavirus, Munch said.

Lipnick, of Basalt, is charged with felony violation of a court order and has been ordered held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Basalt police first started looking for Carly and her daughter, Sloan, in Colorado on Saturday, after Sloan’s father contacted Basalt police to report that he had not heard from his ex-wife, Carly, or his daughter, who had been staying with Carly, for a few days.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, and the girl was found safe Sunday in Maryland.

Carly Lipnick, her non-custodial parent, called a relative Sunday to tell her where Carly had dropped off the child. The Maryland location was reportedly where another family member used to live, Munch said Sunday.

Details of Lipnick’s Sunday arrest were not yet available Monday afternoon, Munch said.