Basalt holds municipal election today

Basalt residents are urged to use the ballot drop box outside of Basalt Town Hall for Tuesday's election. The drop box is available 24/7.

Aspen Times file

Basalt is holding its municipal election today for mayor and three council seats.

The mayor’s race features candidates Bill Infante, Bill Kane and Rob Leavitt.

Six candidates are running at-large for the three council seats. The candidates are Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad, Elyse Hottel, David Knight, Jennifer Riffle and Kirk “Dieter” Schindler.

All terms are for four years. Current Mayor Jacque Whitsitt cannot run again due to term limits. In the council race, the only incumbent is Riffle. Incumbents Auden Schendler and Katie Schwoerer aren’t seeking re-election.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Even before the coronavirus outbreak, this was scheduled as a mail ballot election. Town Clerk Pam Schilling said 2,538 ballots were mailed to registered voters last month. As of Monday, about 770 ballots were turned back in, according to Town Manager Ryan Mahoney through the mail or dropped off at a ballot box outside of town hall. At this point, ballots shouldn’t be mailed. They should be dropped off. In addition, voting is possible at town hall, but only one person will be allowed in through the main door at a time.

Schilling is hopeful that results will be available around 9 tonight.