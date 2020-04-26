Basalt girl found unharmed in Maryland; police still searching for mother

The 9-year-old Basalt girl reported missing Saturday has been located unharmed in Maryland, law enforcement officials confirmed Sunday afternoon.

According to Aaron Munch, Basalt police lieutenant, the Amber Alert issued for Sloan Lipnick was resolved Sunday after a relative was able to pick her up in Maryland.

Munch said 39-year-old Carly Lipnick, Sloan’s mother and non-custodial parent, called the relative Sunday to tell her where Carly had dropped Sloan off. The Maryland location was reportedly where another family member used to live, Munch said, and the relative was able to safely locate Sloan there unharmed.

Basalt police first started looking for Carly and Sloan in Colorado on Saturday, after Sloan’s father contacted Basalt police to report that he had not heard from his ex-wife, Carly, or his daughter, who had been staying with Carly, for a few days.

Support Local Journalism Donate



As part of their follow up on the developing incident, Basalt police officers spoke with a mental health professional who had received information from Carly causing concern for the safety and welfare of Sloan and resulting in the Amber Alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Saturday, as previously reported.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement officials were still looking for Carly, who has an active warrant for her arrest stemming from this incident. Munch said officials have not been able to ping Carly’s phone since Friday, as she left it in a hotel room in Denver. It is believed Carly drove Sloan to Maryland from Colorado.

Carly’s white, 2012 Audi Q5 with Colorado plate OWO236 was last seen traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near Manhattan, Kansas, Friday night before Sloan was found in Maryland Sunday. Munch said Basalt police are in contact with Maryland law enforcement about Carly’s potential whereabouts.

The Basalt Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided valuable information over the last few days to safely locate Sloan, along with all of the law enforcement agencies involved.