Basalt football shuts down Faith Christian in big 2A matchup; Aspen loses to Summit

Basalt High School's Cole Dombrowski carries the American Flag onto the field prior to their game with Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, on the BHS field.

Facing a proud Front Range program with a few state championships to its name this century, the Basalt High School football team had the chance to make a statement on Friday night and it did with a 37-0 rout of Faith Christian in Arvada.

“A long trip and to play as hard as they did and as well as they did, I could not be more proud of Basalt football,” BHS coach Carl Frerichs said. “For our program to come here and play a program like Faith, it really makes a name for our kids.”

It was the first meeting between the programs since the first round of the 2010 state playoffs, a 40-21 win for the Eagles a season after winning a state championship. That 2010 game also marked the Longhorns’ first postseason appearance in 27 years, a feat that’s become the norm for BHS in recent years under Frerichs.

Friday’s long-awaited rematch had the looks of a close game on paper, as both teams entered the week without a loss. Basalt was ranked No. 6 in Class 2A this week, while Faith Christian was effectively No. 14 and looking to maybe sneak into the top 10 with a home upset of the Longhorns.

Alas, Basalt dominated in all facets on Friday and never gave Faith the chance. Notably, the Longhorns’ defense rose to the occasion with the shutout, a week after that side of the ball looked substandard in the team’s 40-34 double-overtime win over Battle Mountain. That same unit made all the necessary stops against the Eagles.

“Our inside backers, Trevin Beckman and Jamie Dolan, played phenomenal inside and Juan Martinez and Ryan Zheng really stepped up as defensive tackles for us,” Frerichs said.

Offensively, quarterback Kade Schneider and running back Cooper Crawford continued to lead the way. Crawford busted free on a 24-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for a 7-0 BHS lead, Schneider found Ryan Garcia from 28 yards to make it 13-0 late in the second quarter and Beckman rumbled in from 12 yards out shortly after to give Basalt a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Longhorns put the game away in the third quarter. Kicker Carlos Palomares connected on a short field goal to push the lead to 24-0 before Crawford ran another in from 9 yards out to make it 31-0. The final score was a 55-yard pass and catch from Schneider to Sam Sherry, with Sherry doing most of the work after snagging a short toss from his quarterback and going roughly 50 yards to the end zone with the ball from there.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter, with BHS mostly melting the clock away.

“Kade Schneider had a great game,” Frerichs said. “Cooper stepped up and played really well at running back and I think he’s just getting better and better as the season goes on. He’s tough to bring down at 220 pounds.”

Faith Christian dropped to 1-1 on the season after a 42-0 win over Prospect Ridge Academy in its Aug. 27 opener.

Basalt moved to 3-0 overall and will close out non-league play next week with an exciting regional game at Class 3A Glenwood Springs. The Demons are also 3-0 after a 35-27 win over Conifer on Friday. Glenwood also has a 14-6 win over Rifle, which won the state championship back in the spring.

Aspen can’t keep up with Summit

Over in Breckenridge on Friday night, Aspen High School lost 37-20 to Summit in its first game back from experiential education. The Skiers led 7-0 late in the first quarter before the Tigers scored 25 straight points, including a long touchdown pass as time expired in the second quarter, to lead 25-7 at halftime.

Summit led 31-7 midway through the third quarter before back-to-back AHS scores made it 31-20. The Tigers then managed to milk most of the clock in the fourth quarter and closed out the game with a short TD run with under five minutes to go for the nightcap.

Summit improved to 2-1 overall, while Aspen fell to 1-1. The Skiers hadn’t played since their 42-21 home win over Colorado Springs Christian in the Aug. 27 season opener.

Next up, Aspen will travel to Battle Mountain on Friday for the third of four non-league contests.

