Basalt football grinds past Woodland Park, wins 35-6 in season opener on Friday

The Basalt High School football team grinded through a long season opener on Friday night, winning 35-6 over Woodland Park on the BHS field.

“I was proud of the kids. The kids played really hard,” Basalt coach Carl Frerichs said. “We played a lot of kids tonight, and that was probably another nice thing just to be able to see a lot of different kids.”

It didn’t take long for the Longhorns to get on the scoreboard after senior Sam Sherry intercepted the first pass of the game and a few plays later senior Gavin Webb ran the ball in from 10 yards out to give BHS a 7-0 lead not even two minutes into the contest.

Basalt’s lead grew to 14-0 before the first quarter was out after Sherry caught a pass from quarterback Kade Schneider, who was making his first varsity start in place of Matty Gillis, who graduated last spring.

“I thought Kade, for his first varsity start, played really well,” Frerichs said. “There were some missed opportunities, but I’m pretty sure he had … three passing TDs for his first varsity start. I was very pleased with him.”

Schneider and Sherry connected again late in the second quarter on a short pass and catch to make it 21-0. Woodland Park scored its lone points late in the first half on a short run that was set up by a long kickoff return that put the visitors within Basalt’s 10-yard line to start the drive.

However, right after Woodland Park scored, Basalt’s Wilson Maytham returned the ensuing kickoff back for a score of his own and BHS took a 28-6 lead into the halftime break.

“Wilson’s kickoff return after they scored was huge,” Frerichs said.

The only score of the second half came when Schneider found Ryan Garcia on a short pass and catch midway through the third quarter.

“Sam Sherry and Jamie Dolan played really, really well on the defensive side of the ball,” Frerichs said. “I thought Trevin (Beckman) and Cooper (Crawford) and Gavin all ran really hard on offense. And I thought the offensive line, we had a lot of different guys rotating in there, I thought they gelled and saw some really good things.”

Now 1-0, the Longhorns face a short week as they will next host Battle Mountain in a non-league game on Thursday night. The Huskies are 0-1 after losing 35-6 to Evergreen in their season opener on Friday.

