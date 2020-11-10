Basalt Elementary School transitions 25 students to distance learning

X’s mark six feet for social distancing outside of Basalt Elementary School on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Basalt Elementary School transitioned 25 students to distance learning today because of a probable positive case of Covid-19 per Eagle County Public Health, according to a news release from Roaring Fork School District.

“All students and staff who have been exposed have been contacted directly and will quarantine through Friday, Nov. 21,” the release states.

It is the second time in four days BES students have had to switch to distance learning in less than a week. On Friday, it was announced that 23 students would switch to distance learning for two weeks.

“Impacted teachers who are asymptomatic will continue to deliver instruction remotely for all students,” the release states. “The affected areas in the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.”