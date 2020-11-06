Basalt Elementary moves 23 students to online learning after presumptive positive COVID test
Basalt Elementary School transitioned 23 students to distance learning because of a probable positive case of COVID-19 per public health orders, the Roaring Fork School District said Friday night.
All students and staff who have been exposed have been contacted directly, according to a news release sent by the district.
“Because the individual with a probable positive case of Covid-19 was last at school on Friday, October 30, those quarantining will be able to return to school on Friday, November 13,” the district said.
Impacted teachers who are asymptomatic will continue to deliver instruction remotely for all students, officials said.
The affected areas in the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
