Basalt, El Jebel development boom unfazed by pandemic

The midvalley is experiencing a construction boom this year that will result in a population surge down the road.

There are 11 major projects for residential, commercial or mixed uses that are under construction, soon to get underway or in the planning process, according to an assessment of records by The Aspen Times. More projects are poised to enter the pipeline.

A weekly update by the Basalt planning department March 5 said the staff is answering numerous development inquiries and addressing questions about the land use application process.

“Staff is also working on completeness reviews on several development applications,” the update said.

Construction is just getting underway on the two biggest projects in the midvalley — Ace Lane’s Tree Farm project in El Jebel and MSP Development Group’s project in Basalt called Stott’s Mill.

The Tree Farm will add 340 residences, a 122-room hotel and 74,000 square feet of commercial space. It will be phased in over several years, though considerable activity is anticipated in 2021-22. The project is located across Highway 82 from Whole Foods.

Stott’s Mill will add 64 apartment units in four buildings and 49 single-family home and duplex lots north of Basalt High School. Stott’s Mill is adjacent to the Southside neighborhood.

Work has started on infrastructure and utilities on both projects.

Elsewhere in Basalt, Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork is starting the third and final phase of Basalt Vista, a net-zero affordable housing project south of the high school. Work is starting on the final nine of 27 units there.

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on Basalt River Park, a mixed-use development near downtown Basalt. There are 24 residences of various sizes, including four affordable housing units. There also is 11,500 square feet of commercial space and a 6,500-square-foot site purchased by the town government for nonprofit uses to be determined at a later date.

Also in Basalt, the initial approval has been given to the 12-unit Emma Flats apartment building, which will be located on the east end of Emma Road, between Highway 82 and the Roaring Fork River. There will be nine free-market and three affordable housing units. The project has received the first of two approvals it needs from the council.

In Willits, work is winding down on multiple components that have been under construction in recent years. Aspen Skiing Co.’s affordable housing project will open this spring. The 43 units will provide 150 bedrooms.

The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) is finishing a long-awaited performing arts center adjacent to the Skico project to the south.

A new medical office building and ambulatory surgery center is being constructed by the Steadman Clinic to the north of Skico’s housing complex in Willits. The frame of the three-story, 65,000-square-foot building was erected this winter. The goal is to welcome the first patients in January 2022, according to Steadman Clinic’s website.

Elsewhere in Willits, work is underway on the final phase of the Park Modern luxury residences. Park Modern was approved for 84 units in seven buildings. The development’s website said a land use application is being prepared on adjacent property. The zoning allows 155 units on the currently vacant land. The majority of the units will be like Park Modern “or a similar product,” according to the website. There also will be some affordable housing.

In El Jebel, the Tree Farm is the only large project approved and under construction. Other projects are being contemplated. Crawford Properties LLC is investigating an application to Eagle County for an affordable housing community. The additional housing would be adjacent to a mobile home park the company already owns and operates.

The Fields project has been dormant after its review from Eagle County expired. The project was approved for 97 to 110 dwelling units across Highway 82 from Blue Lake subdivision, but it is not currently among the active land use applications before the county.

