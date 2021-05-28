Basalt, developer will spiff up Two Rivers Road with $1.28 million project

This section of Two Rivers Road near downtown Basalt will get improvements such as curb and gutter, sidewalks and crosswalks. A $1.28 million project is associated with Basalt River Park.



The town of Basalt is teaming with a development firm to undertake $1,277,731 in improvements to Two Rivers Road in front of the new Basalt River Park.

The work will be performed between the intersection with Midland Avenue and Old Pond Park. It will include curb and gutter, parking spaces, sidewalks, landscaping and extensive utility work.

The cost is being shared because the work will benefit both the town’s park along the Roaring Fork River and an adjacent residential and commercial development also called Basalt River Park.

The development firm headed by Tim Belinski and Andrew Light will pay $693,335 while the town will pay $584,394, according to the agreement. The town will spend additional funds extending a broadband fiber line through the segment.

The construction firm FCI placed the winning bid on the project. FCI is also the contractor on the development. The street work will be coordinated with work preparing the development site.

When finished, the project will fill a gap in the sidewalk between downtown and the Rocky Mountain Institute Innovation Center and Roaring Fork Conservancy River Center.

A memo from town staff to the Town Council advised approving the bid because “staff was pleased to see the bid come in close to the cost estimate in the current environment of rapidly escalating construction costs.”

Sopris Engineering, a consultant for the town, had estimated the work at $1,184,982.

Work on the road, the park and the mixed-use development project are all scheduled to start this year.

