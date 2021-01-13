Basalt businesses tap Eagle County grant program designed to ease COVID challenges
17 Basalt businesses have received an average grant of $15,000, according to Basalt town manager
Basalt town government reminded business owners this week that they should apply for a grant from an Eagle County program to help weather the COVID-19 storm.
So far, 17 Basalt businesses located in Eagle County have received grants averaging $15,000, according to Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney.
An email sent by Town Hall to Basalt business owners this week said about $1.3 million has been awarded through the Eagle County program. The county set aside $3 million to support local businesses.
Eagle County launched the “bridge grant program” in recognition that the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health orders have created a challenge for many businesses. The program’s goal is to provide economic relief to locally owned small businesses that are operating at reduced capacity due to public health orders. It is envisioned that the grants could help businesses continue operating until restrictions are lifted.
“These grant funds are to be used by businesses to satisfy business operating costs,” Eagle County said on its website.
Applications are reviewed on the goals of the program and selections are made using a weighted matrix of factors.
“Priority will be given to businesses whose capacity limits were directly impacted by the public health orders, such as restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, theaters, personal services and event-related businesses,” the county website said.
The full list of eligibility requirements and an application are available here.
