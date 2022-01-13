Basalt brings back public ice sculptures

The Basalt Public Arts Commission’s “Basalt Adventures On Ice” will run Saturday through Monday.

Susan Philp/Courtesy Town of Basalt

The Basalt Public Arts Commission (BPAC) this weekend will open the public ice sculpture exhibition “Basalt Adventures On Ice — Objects of Nature.”

The show promises to feature four large local natural objects — snowflakes, pinecones, trout and a Colorado bluebird. They will be carved by Carbondale’s Thomas Barlow and Englewood’s Michael Bickelhaupt.

They are due to be on display at various locations from Saturday through Monday, with a live demonstration on Sunday in Arbaney Park beginning at 10 a.m.

Sculptures will be installed at the Arts Campus at Willits, the Basalt Regional Library and on Midland Avenue near Alpine Bank.

Kids’ take-home art activity kits based on the sculptures will also be available at the library.