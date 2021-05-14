Basalt appoints committee to assess capital needs

The town of Basalt has appointed volunteers to assess capital needs, solicit input from citizens and make recommendations on how to proceed to the Town Council.

The appointment of the Capital Needs Committee was part of the Basalt Forward 2030 project. The project is a council-approved initiative to take recommendations from the 2020 Master Plan as well as a professionally prepared Facility Needs Study to identify and prioritize capital improvements.

“The project may lead to Town Council asking voters in November 2021 to approve bonds and a property tax extension to help finance projects that are identified through the process and supported by the community,” said a news release from the town government. “The Town has an opportunity to seek voter approval for bonding to complete projects, without seeking a tax increase.”

The Capital Needs Committee includes a member from each of the town’s standing citizen committees. The committee will meet several times over the next few months and use surveys and public meetings to gather feedback from the community.

The committee members are Mike Kosdrosky from the Basalt Affordable Community Housing, Leroy Duroux from Basalt Emergency Management Committee, Liz Bell from Basalt Public Arts Commission, Cheryl Ruppell from the Finance Advisory Board, Pranav Lakhina from the Green Team, Eric Vozick from the Planning and Zoning Commission, Paul Hilts from the Parks, Open Space and Trails Committee, and Joe Bauer from the Victims and Witnesses Assistance and Law Enforcement Board. A representative will also be appointed from the Basalt Chamber of Commerce.

The committee will work with town staff and consultants to provide a report this summer on potential projects, cost estimates, public feedback and next steps. The council will decide by September whether or not to go to election this fall.