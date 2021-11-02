Basalt 3A: Voters say yes to property tax extension for downtown projects, affordable housing

Basalt voters were asked in Tuesday’s election to extend a property tax for improvements to downtown as well as fund affordable housing and “green” projects. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



A ballot question in Basalt to issue new bonds and maintain property tax levels for a variety of projects jumped out to a hefty lead once early votes were counted Tuesday night in Eagle and Pitkin counties.

Question 3A had the support of 681 voters while 245 were opposed, according to combined early results from both counties. That’s a margin of 74 to 26 percent.

The strong margin of approval appeared likely to hold in an offseason election that was expected to draw light turnout.

Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said it was a good outcome for the community.

“We just have some positive momentum going on in the community. I think people are feeling it,” he said.





Kane credited the town government staff for doing a “great job of laying the foundation for this vote.” They provided information through open house meetings, mailers and other avenues to educate voters on the issue.

Another key was avoiding an increase in taxes. Basalt has two bonds that will be paid off in 2023. Since the bonds are getting paid off, property taxes amounting to about $950,000 annually would have expired. However, the town asked voters to keep those property taxes in place to pay off new bonds that would be issued for new projects, but there will be no tax increase.

The town sought permission to issue $18 million in new bonds and extend the existing property tax to pay them off at a maximum amount of $23 million, including interest. The taxes raise about $950,000 annually.

Basalt officials centered their campaign on the fact that no “new” taxes would result from a “yes” vote on 3A. While it is true, it’s also nuanced. Taxes would have been lower in another couple of years with a “no” vote.

Kane said the fact that no new taxes will be required probably swung the vote.

“I think it speaks volumes to people’s confidence in the town,” he said.

The town will pursue projects in three categories with the $18 million in bonding: streetscape, sidewalk and related infrastructure improvements on Midland Avenue; affordable housing projects; and environmentally friendly project such as electric vehicle charging stations and solar development.

The work on Midland Avenue, Basalt’s main street, is estimated to cost $11.5 million. The town would pursue grants along with funding from the bonds.

About $6 million from the bonds is being targeted for affordable housing projects. The town would partner with other governments and nonprofits to leverage the funds.

Another $2 million will be earmarked for “green initiatives.”

Kane said work on Midland Avenue could begin almost immediately. The first step will be assessing the condition of underground utilities that are roughly 85 years old.

For affordable housing relief, the town will look to acquire land, then work with government and nonprofit partners to build housing.

“We’re going to raise 6 million bucks but we want that $6 million to be leveraged,” he said.

Kane was settling in for dinner when the first results were released shortly after 7 p.m.

“I think I’ll drink an extra glass of wine tonight,” he said.