Bar Talk: Maybe the coolest thing for a gift — a bottle from Marble Distilling Co.

Campfire Martini Marble Distillery

Courtesy

It seems to happen every year. The last-minute dash to get a gift for a friend or a party host, the scramble of flipping through recipes to figure out what to bring to a holiday get-together for everyone to enjoy.

Something that is sure to make spirits bright — provided everyone is of legal drinking age, of course — is alcohol.

Whether you’re gifting a bottle or bringing all the fixings to create cocktails at a gathering, alcohol is an easy, last-minute item to grab locally, no expedited shipping costs needed. And, if you’re already making the trip to your favorite local liquor store, then you might as well go the extra step to support a local distillery, such as Marble Distilling Co.

Marble Distilling Co. is batched and bottled in Carbondale, with the motto “Drink Sustainably” — and the company takes its motto seriously. In addition to creating delicious spirits, Marble and its founders are innovators in the realm of sustainable distilling, having designed and built the first Water Energy Thermal System (WETS) to capture and then reuse water and energy/heat made in the distilling process.

When they aren’t busy making their operation as sustainable and climate conscious as possible, the craft distillery is also working with others in the industry to share their methods and encourage other brands to rethink how they create their products and to implement sustainable swaps.





A taste of Marble Distilling Co.’s lineup of spirits.

Courtesy Marble Distilling Co.

If you want to get more involved and get a behind the scenes look of how the “sauce” is made — or at least finished — on occasion, Marble Distilling Co. puts out a call via their Facebook page looking for volunteers to help bottle batches of their spirits in exchange for a bottle, a cocktail or two, and some good, old-fashioned community time.

While the distillery has a few different spirits to choose from — gingercello, vodka, coffee liqueur, a rye whiskey, and peach brandy — recently, Marble Distilling Co.’s original Marble Vodka 80 was given the accolade of the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce in the food and beverage category, making the case for picking up a bottle of the vodka for gifting.

If you’ve already checked off all the gifts on your list and you’re looking for something delicious and festive to celebrate the season with either while curled up at home or toasting with friends and family, these two recipes from Marble Distilling Co. rise to the occasion.

Pumpkin Spiked Latte Marble

Courtesy

1. Pumpkin Spiked Latte

A not so basic alcoholic twist on a seasonal favorite.

Ingredients

Makes 1 latte

.25 oz Marble Vodka infused with ancho chili

2.5 oz Pumpkin Spiced Marble Vodka (see below)

1 oz Cold Brew Coffee

.5 oz Cream

Pumpkin Pie Spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger)

Honey (for the rim)

Whipped Cream (optional)

Pumpkin Spiced Vodka

This will need to infuse for a few days

2 cups water

1 cup white granulated sugar

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 cup pumpkin puree

4 3-inch cinnamon sticks

4 whole cloves

2 1-inch pieces fresh ginger, sliced (optional)

2 cups Marble Vodka

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

To make the pumpkin vodka

Combine all the ingredients in a large jar or bottle that seals tight (sucha s a mason jar), and shake to combine. Let sit in a cool, dark place for a few days to infuse. Before serving, strain the amount of vodka needed to avoid getting the whole cloves, cinnamon sticks, etc. in your drink.

To make the Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Using your glass of choice, coat the rim in honey and pumpkin-pie spices. Add all ingredients to a shaker over ice, and shake well. Pour into a glass, and serve with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick if desired.

2. Campfire Martini

A decadent dessert cocktail reminiscent of chilly nights spent cozied up by the fire.

Ingredients

makes 1 martini

1 oz Marble Moonlight EXpresso

1 oz Marble Vodka or Vanilla Vodka (if you’re feeling creative you could try and infuse your own bottle of Marble Vodka!)

1 oz Crème de Cacao

1 oz Cold Brew Coffee

.5 oz Cream

Crushed Graham Crackers

Toasted Marshmallow

To Make

Garnish the rim of a coup glass with crushed graham crackers. In a cocktail shaker with ice, add Moonlight Expresso, vodka, crème de cacao, cold brew coffee, and cream, and shake vigorously to combine and chill. Strain the liquid into the prepared glass, and garnish with a toasted marshmallow.

Factbox

Where to buy… Aspen: Aspen Wine & Spirits, Grog Shop, Of Grape & Grain, Carl’s Pharmacy, Local Spirits Snowmass: Sundance Liquor & Gifts, Daly Bottle Shop Basalt: Jimbo’s Liquor, Four Dogs Fine Wine & Spirits Carbondale: Sopris Liquor & Wine, Main Street Spirits, Rhumba Girl, Catherine Store, Marble Distilling Co. Glenwood Springs: Cooper Wine & Spirits, Turtle’s, Grand Avenue Liquors, Roaring Fork Liquors, Red Mountain Wine & Spirits, Rhino Liquors



