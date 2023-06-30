Bar Talk: For summer, margarita, mojito?

It's summer cocktail season in Aspen.

Summer has finally blown in to Aspen.

The weather is warm, the sun is plentiful, and the desire to soak it all up on a patio with drink in hand is strong.

But which libation are you choosing?

A margarita, an Aperol spritz, a nice glass of rosé, or maybe a mojito?

My parents were in town visiting last week, and one night for a family dinner, it was decided that we needed a fun, summer drink to go along with the delicious, home-cooked meal.





With a garden pot full of mint at my aunt and uncle’s house, we went the mojito route.

Light, slightly tangy/citrusy from the limes, and refreshing, the mojito is an excellent accompaniment to summer.

While we all knew the basics of a mojito — rum, mint, limes, simple syrup, club soda — I’m not sure any of us had made a batch before or at least not in a long time.

My dad and I got to work looking up recipes, getting basic batching proportions to make a small pitcher before heading out to get the ingredients.

Born in Cuba, the mojito is a long-standing, classic tropical cocktail beloved by Ernest Hemmingway who is partially responsible for bringing it into the American cultural mainstream.

Like many cocktails stemming from history, its origin story is hard to pinpoint, with theories ranging from its creation coming from African slaves working in Cuban sugarcane fields to it the drink being concocted to ward off scurvy in sea-bound sailors to it strictly being a product of the Cuban bar scene and the Bacardi company.

Whatever its history, the key to creating a good mojito is using white rum instead of dark rum, to keep the light refreshing taste, fresh lime juice (always), and remembering that it’s never shaken and instead stirred to mix all the components.

Once we returned, ingredients in hand and a large bundle of mint gathered from the garden, we got to work crafting our own version of this classic cocktail.

First step was to make the simple syrup — heat one cup of water on the stove before adding 1 cup of sugar and stirring to dissolve — and let that start to cool while beginning the muddling process.

Since we wanted to batch the cocktail before dinner, we added the mint to a bowl with the freshly-squeezed lime juice and muddled everything together before adding the simple syrup and muddling a bit more.

This step filled the kitchen with the sweet aroma of mint and citrus, earning exclamations from everyone who walked by about how good and summer-like it smelled.

Then we added the whole muddled mixture to a small pitcher, added the white rum, and stuck it in the fridge until it was time to serve.

A few hours later, it was mojito assembly time.

To avoid small bits of mint from floating around the drink and getting wedged in people’s teeth, we strained the rum, mint, lime, and simple syrup mixture into a bowl before pouring the remaining liquid back in the pitcher.

Then each glass was filled over halfway with the mojito mixture, topped with club soda, lightly stirred, and garnished with some fresh springs of mint.

The resulting drink was just as we craved: easy to drink, fresh and minty (not in a toothpaste way), acidic and zesty from the lime but cut with a subtle sweetness from the simple syrup and rum, and cooling and refreshing thanks to the topping of club soda.

And just that easy, my family and I were ready to cheers to summer, one another and enjoy the evening.

Mojito Recipe

Remember, at home, you’re the bartender: Have fun with it, and customize to what you enjoy!

Yield: 6 tall glasses or 12 short glasses

Ingredients (We measured in parts, so I’ll do my best to convert to actual measurements):

1 ½ to 2 cups white rum

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 cup mint leaves, plus extra sprigs for garnish

Simple syrup

Club soda

How to:

1. Make the simple syrup by heating up 1 cup of water on the stove and adding in 1 cup of sugar and stirring until it dissolves. Remove from heat, and set aside to cool until ready to use.

2. Squeeze limes (We used six to eight limes) in a medium sturdy bowl. Add fresh, washed mint leaves and simple syrup to taste (We probably used 1/3 cup simple syrup) and muddle until fragrant.

3. Pour muddled mixture (including mint leaves) into a pitcher, and stir in white rum. Put in fridge to chill, at least one hour, until ready to consume.

4. Once ready to serve, strain out mint leaves. Pour desired amount into cups over ice, top with club soda, and stir lightly to combine. Garnish with mint sprigs, and serve.