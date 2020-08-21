Bar owners across Colorado pray for later last call as Polis’ 10 p.m. order expires
Governor will announce ahead of weekend whether 10 p.m. last call stays in effect for the rest of summer
Bar owners in Colorado say their fates rest in the hands of Governor Jared Polis and his decision Friday whether or not to tack on a few more hours to their nighttime business.
With bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food closed in Colorado since the end of June, Polis in July turned to restaurants and bars that do serve food, mandating a 10 p.m. last call for alcohol for 30 days to discourage further spread of coronavirus from late-night drinking.
On Friday, Polis’ mandate will expire, and he has yet to clarify whether the 10 p.m. last call will remain in place through the rest of the summer.
“With lower numbers, I’m hopeful that we can make progress on expanding the opportunity for people to enjoy themselves,” Polis said during a Tuesday press conference. “But at the same time, with the virus present, we’re nowhere near a situation where we can return to the way we were living last year without (…) destroying our economy and costing thousands of lives.”
