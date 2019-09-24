Bank of Colorado in Rifle robbed; suspect remains at-large

A detective with Garfield County Sheriffs Department enters the Bank of Colorado at 1200 Railroad Avenue in Rifle about an hour after a robbery occurred Tuesday.

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Rifle Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Bank of Colorado at 1200 Railroad Ave.

The Rifle Police Department were called at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery at the Bank of Colorado at 1200 Railroad Ave. in Rifle. A department spokesperson said the bank was robbed by what appeared to be a Hispanic male in his late 30s wearing dark colored clothing and a dark colored ball cap.

According to the Rifle Police Department the suspect was last seen walking casually south down the alley toward a dispensary at the corner of East 12th Street and Railroad Avenue.

“He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and a dark ball cap,” Police Information Officer Robin Steffen said.

Law enforcement officers from Rifle, Silt and Garfield County Sheriff’s Department are on scene and the FBI has been contacted according to the Rifle Police Department.

Rifle Police Department said there was no weapon observed during the robbery.

The department does not disclose the monetary amount taken, which is classified while the case in under investigation.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area. If you have any information contact dispatch at 970-625-8095,” Steffen said.

This is the first bank robbery in the city of Rifle since June 17 , 2011, when American National Bank located at 5th Street and Railroad Avenue was robbed. The Rifle branch of American National Bank was robbed earlier that year on May 27, 2011.

There were arrests made in both 2011 robberies.

This is a developing story that will be updated.