Ban on banning plastics has cities’ plans to outlaw single-use bags and straws in limbo
On its way to considering a ban on those flimsy disposable plastic grocery store bags, the city of Denver found out it can’t.
Apparently, there is a Colorado law that bans municipalities from banning plastics, and Denver isn’t the only one to be taken aback.
This may seem peculiar in a state where at least nine communities already ban single-use plastic grocery bags, which can muck up recyclers’ sorting machines and survive for years in landfills. But there it is, in Section 7 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, 25-17-104:
“We’re one of 10 states that has a municipal preemption where cities are not allowed to do this,” said Jolon Clark, president of Denver City Council. “Our attorneys were like, ‘This is great that you want to talk about it, but just know that you’re not legally allowed to do that.’ “
There’s an effort underway to press politicians to change the 1993 statute, which is crammed into the recycling section. Other attempts this session at the statehouse to put limits on throwaway plastics, like straws, food containers, and those grocery bags have so far had no results.
Aspen’s plastic bag ban started in 2012. Retailers charge a 20-cent fee for paper bags. Then the city was sued — but not for violating the state statute. Rather, lawyers for the Colorado Union of Taxpayers Foundation argued that the fee was a tax that required a vote by residents (as required by TABOR, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights — here’s an explainer). The case went all the way to the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled last spring that, nope, the fee is a fee. The preemption law? It never came up, said Liz O’Connell Chapman, Aspen’s waste reduction and environmental health specialist.