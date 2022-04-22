Ballot set for Pitkin County election
Three vying for sheriff, two for District 2 commissioner and two unopposed for assessor and clerk and recorder
The ballot for elected office in Pitkin County is set, with eight people running for five positions: sheriff, two open commissioner seats, clerk and recorder and assessor.
Friday was the deadline for candidates to submit petitions signed by at least 100 Pitkin County eligible voters, which is required by the Home Rule Charter to be able to run for office.
The sheriff’s seat and the county Board of Commissioners in District 2 are the only two contested races this year.
Longtime Aspen resident Erin Smiddy will challenge incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury, who is about to finish her first term and has filed to run again.
Michael Buglione has turned in enough signatures to challenge Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. Michael Buysee also has filed an adequate petition to run for sheriff.
Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, who represents District 1, is running unopposed, as is Deb Bamesberger for county assessor and Ingrid Grueter for clerk and recorder.
This year’s primary is June 28, while the general election is Nov. 8. Only races with three or more candidates will be contested in the primary.
Grueter, who is acting as interim clerk and recorder after Janice Vos Caudill retired before her term ended, confirmed on Friday that the candidate field is set.
“All petitions are in and their statements of sufficiency are valid,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Ballot set for Pitkin County election
The field is set for those seeking elected office in Pitkin County government. Eight people are vying for five positions and there’s only two contested races.