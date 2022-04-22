Ballot set for Pitkin County election

The ballot for elected office in Pitkin County is set, with eight people running for five positions: sheriff, two open commissioner seats, clerk and recorder and assessor.

Friday was the deadline for candidates to submit petitions signed by at least 100 Pitkin County eligible voters, which is required by the Home Rule Charter to be able to run for office.

The sheriff’s seat and the county Board of Commissioners in District 2 are the only two contested races this year.

Longtime Aspen resident Erin Smiddy will challenge incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury, who is about to finish her first term and has filed to run again.

Michael Buglione has turned in enough signatures to challenge Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. Michael Buysee also has filed an adequate petition to run for sheriff.





Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, who represents District 1, is running unopposed, as is Deb Bamesberger for county assessor and Ingrid Grueter for clerk and recorder.

This year’s primary is June 28, while the general election is Nov. 8. Only races with three or more candidates will be contested in the primary.

Grueter, who is acting as interim clerk and recorder after Janice Vos Caudill retired before her term ended, confirmed on Friday that the candidate field is set.

“All petitions are in and their statements of sufficiency are valid,” she said.

csackariason@aspentimes.com