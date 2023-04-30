Backcountry skier killed near Breckenridge in avalanche

A Google Maps image shows where Bald Mountain is in relation to Breckenridge.

Google Maps/Courtesy image

A 31-year-old man was killed in an avalanche on Bald Mountain on Saturday according to initial reports from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and the Summit County Rescue Group.

The man’s name and hometown have not been released but he is said to be from Colorado, according to the Colorado Sun, which first reported the incident .

In a statement, the rescue group said it was first notified Saturday afternoon by the man’s girlfriend that he was missing. The rescue group was told that the man had left that morning to ski a northeast-facing couloir on Bald Mountain — known locally as “Baldy” — southeast of Breckenridge. His girlfriend said he was not answering calls by the time he was expected to be back at his car, according to the rescue group’s statement.

By that evening, Flight For Life Colorado had responded to a request by the rescue group for an aerial search but, due to impending darkness, was not able to assist beyond locating the avalanche, according to the statement.

Rescue group members skied into the area of the slide debris to do an avalanche transceiver search and found the man just after 11 p.m. He was buried just under 2 feet below the surface of the debris, according to the group’s statement. His body was recovered in the early hours of Sunday morning.