AVSC Sports Swap returns to Willits Town Center

AVSC's Sports Swap returns to Willits Town Center Sunday, Oct. 9

Aspen Valley Ski Club’s Sports Swap is back for its 67th annual event. And, what could be cooler than buying outdoor gear that supports a local program?

Anyone who is in need of some new old outdoor gear can head down to Willits Town Center on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although the event began as a ski swap, it has evolved into an outdoor gear swap. Vendors and individuals will be selling gear for biking, hiking, fishing, climbing, skiing, and snowboarding, AVSC said.

According to the ski club, the event not only allows the community to access affordable outdoor gear, but it also helps fund the club’s scholarship program. This allows them to keep over 3,000 local kids on snow and on the mountain bike trails yearly, club officials say.

“What started as a small club ‘ski swap’ has grown into a community wide sports swap, offering all sorts of outdoor gear, from fishing gear to bikes, climbing gear to skate boards, and, of course, ski and snowboard gear,” wrote Xanthe Demas, the ski club’s director of marketing and communications.





The swap will offer deals on lightly used and even some new gear. In addition to all of the outdoor gear for sale, ski-club staff said they will be there to answer questions about the club, the programs and anything else. Attendees may even have the chance to meet a professional athlete.

Vendors at the event include: CP Sports North America, Corbeaux, Hamilton Sports, Incline Ski Shop, Performance Ski, Revel Bikes, MountainFLOW Eco-Wax, Sidewinder Sports, Slot, Snowmass Sports, Summit Canyon, Mountaineering, Surefoot, Strafe, and Vintage Ski World.

After the event, each vendor makes a 10% donation to the ski club. The event also serves as a winter-kickoff celebration for the ski-club community and the Roaring Fork Valley, officials said.

If you go… What: AVSC Sports Swap When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Willits Town Center

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.