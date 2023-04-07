AVSC partners with Crown Mountain to bring trampoline access to midvalley

An athlete does a flip on the trampoline in front of the AVSC Clubhouse. A new trampoline is being built at Crown Mountain Park, through AVSC.

Courtesy photo/AVSC

The midvalley will have the chance to get flippy.

On Tuesday, the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club announced a new partnership with Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel to bring trampoline programming to the venue. AVSC is planning to construct a Max AIR trampoline at the park, accessible to AVSC athletes.

The trampoline will be installed next to the bike park. It gives downvalley athletes more convenient access to a trampoline, similar to the one currently found in front of the AVSC Clubhouse in Aspen. Olympic halfpipe skiing medalist and local X Games star Alex Ferreira has long been known for spending countless hours on the trampoline, perfecting his tricks for competition.

“We recognize that there are many talented and enthusiastic young athletes in the valley who may not have the same access to resources and facilities as those in the upper valley,” said Mark Godomsky, the executive director of AVSC, in a news release. “We are committed to promoting equity and access for all children, and we are excited to offer this state-of-the-art trampoline to down and mid-valley athletes. We have a great working relationship with Crown Mountain Park with our bike programs and are excited to continue to expand our partnership with them to serve our mid and down-valley families.”

In addition to incorporating the trampoline into existing competitive programs, AVSC plans to host programming and clinics specifically for mid and downvalley athletes.





Per the news release, the partnership between AVSC and Crown Mountain Park is committed to promoting healthy and active lifestyles for children in the community, focusing on ensuring access and equity for all. The partnership aims to inspire the next generation of young athletes in the valley by providing top-level coaching, training and facilities.

“We believe that every child should have the opportunity to participate in organized sports and physical activities, regardless of their background or location,” said Becky Wagner, the executive director of the Crown Mountain Park & Recreation District. “We are proud to partner with AVSC to help promote access and equity for down-valley athletes. We have had great success hosting their bike programs and are excited to continue expanding our offerings with them at the helm.”