Avalanche mitigation closes Vail Pass in both directions
March 5, 2019
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 in both directions between Herman Gulch and Silverthorne for avalanche reduction work.
CDOT crews conducted avalanche mitigation this morning, which resulted in snow coming across all travel lanes. Crews are working to remove the snow pack at this time. CDOT estimates an extended closure as clean-up crews work to remove snow from the road.
CDOT has also closed US 6 at Loveland Pass due to avalanche control work.
Motorists traveling on westbound I-70 before the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels will be turned around at Georgetown. Thank you for your patience as we work to reopen the interstate.
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 5, 2019
