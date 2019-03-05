Avalanche mitigation closes Vail Pass in both directions

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 in both directions between Herman Gulch and Silverthorne for avalanche reduction work.

CDOT crews conducted avalanche mitigation this morning, which resulted in snow coming across all travel lanes. Crews are working to remove the snow pack at this time. CDOT estimates an extended closure as clean-up crews work to remove snow from the road.

CDOT has also closed US 6 at Loveland Pass due to avalanche control work.