Avalanche in Maroon Bowl area of Highland Peak

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a large avalanche in the Maroon Bowl area of Highland Peak outside the ski area boundary of Aspen Highlands, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

According to Public Information Officer Parker Lathrop, dispatch received a call at about 1:25 p.m. from Highland Ski Patrol about a large avalanche in the Maroon Bowl area off the west side of Highland Peak. Ski patrol reported seeing three skiers in the area of the slide.

Of the three skiers, they confirmed one fatality and Mountain Rescue Aspen is currently working to gain access to safely rescue the other two.

“Early reports indicate multiple skiers may have been caught in the avalanche. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen are actively organizing a response to the incident. More information will be released as it becomes available,” the post states.

This story is developing.