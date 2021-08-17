Autumn Words announces public events
Aspen Autumn Words, the writers’ conference and literary festival that rescheduled from its June “Summer Words” slot for the fall, has announced four virtual and two in-person events running from Sept. 8 to 30.
Virtual events, hosted on Zoom, include “The Long Haul” with authors Emily Rapp Black, Dan Kois and Rowan Ricardo Phillips (Sept. 8); “The Essentials of Craft” with Vannessa Hua and Natalie Serber (Sept. 13); “The Business of Publishing” with industry insiders Fauzia Burke, Sara Crowe and Cindy Spiegel (Sept. 20); and “Tackling Time” with Sherwin Bitsui and Rebecca Stead (Sept. 22).
The in-person panels are “The Only Writing is Rewriting” with “Black is the Body” author Emily Bernard, “The Italian Affair” author Laura Fraser and “Maggie Brown and Others” author Peter Orner on Sept. 27 at The Gant and “The Wrap-Up” featuring unannounced Autumn Words faculty on Sept. 30 at The Gant.
Passes are $50 for all six events, $30 for the virtual panels. Aspen Words members get 50% off.
The in-person conference will run Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 and also includes the annual Book Ball at the Hotel Jerome on Sept. 28 featuring a keynote from novelist John Grisham.
Tickets and more info at aspenwords.org.
