Authorities seeking tips for whereabouts of missing Emma man

Authorities are seeking any information on the whereabouts of Hunter Hyde, who has been missing from his residence in Emma for several days.

Hyde was last seen on the evening of Jan. 24 at his residence in Emma. He is a 28-year-old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds with longer brown hair, according to a news release sent Wednesday night from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who has seen Hyde or knows where he may be should call the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 970-920-5300.

The Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on Hyde around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after Hyde did not show up for work and did not answer calls from coworkers. No one appeared to be at his residence at the time.

Pitkin County deputies and Basalt Police Officers responded to Hyde’s residence and searched the area as well as a nearby hiking trail that Hyde was known to frequent. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Mountain Rescue Aspen team members who responded with an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and ground search teams.

“After several hours of searching and daylight fading the search was suspended overnight,” the release states.





Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the search resumed with county deputies and Mountain Rescue Aspen team members searching an area spanning approximately 10 square miles, including backcountry trails and area roads. Ground teams, scent tracking dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles conducted the search.

Care Flight of the Rockies joined the search that afternoon around 2 p.m. with a helicopter based out of Rifle.

“With no further signs of Hyde and all daily search objectives complete, all searchers were recalled from the field at (4 p.m.),” the release states. “Further search efforts are currently being evaluated and planned for in the coming days.”