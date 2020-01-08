Australia Wildfire Relief Fund launched in Aspen

HOW TO HELP Donations can be made through Jan. 26 at aspensnowmass.com/we-are-different/take-action/australia-wildfire-relief.

Aspen Skiing Co. has launched an Australia Wildfire Relief Fund and will collect donations through Jan. 26, which is Australia Day, and match up to the first $12,500.

Auden Schendler, Skico senior vice president of sustainability and community engagement, made his colleagues aware of the effort in an email Tuesday afternoon.

“As you are aware, our friends in Australia are being hammered by wildfire, similar to what we experienced two years ago, but on a vast scale, and with much more destruction and human loss,” Schendler wrote. “And we have many guests in town who are traumatized by what is happening in their home country. So, thanks to quick work by many people here, we’ve set up a relief fund to help people survive, then recover.”

Skico vetted ways to help and was advised by numerous “on-the-ground references” to contribute to the Australian Red Cross. All funds collected through http://www.aspensnowmass.com will go directly to the organization.

“Aspen Skiing Company’s family fund will match the first $12,500 in contributions, but we expect the fund to grow far beyond that,” Schendler wrote.

Although the fundraiser will end Jan. 26, continued support will be offered, he added.

“(We) won’t forget our friends and colleagues as we continue to work hard to ensure a stable climate and a world where heat and fire doesn’t hamper our ability to thrive,” Schendler said.