Aug. 29 Grizzly Creek fire update: Crews at 71% containment; storms could cause issues for firefighters, travelers

A Helitanker lifts from the Colorado River after filling with water west of Dotsero on Aug. 16. Containment on the Grizzly Creek Fire continues to tick upward.

Tom Story | Great Basin IMT1

Forecasted lightning and thunderstorms Saturday could make for moderate activity on the Grizzly Creek Fire, which is now 71% contained, and possible delays for those who travel Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.

“With this storm expect erratic outflow wind gusts and lightning that could lead to the potential for active fire behavior,” a Saturday morning update from the Alaska Incident Management Team states. “The pattern of unsettled weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures trending down and good relative humidity recovery in the overnight hours.”

The fire began Aug. 10 and is now 32,448 acres.

The weather system will also bring more precipitation than storms earlier this week, which could result in debris slides in the fire area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation in an update Saturday morning said motorists should be prepared for and expect closures and heavy traffic through Glenwood Canyon on Interstate 70.

Crews are working to shore up lines in rugged country, including in the Grizzly and No Name drainages, with more help arriving Saturday, the update states.

“Additional crews are arriving today to improve the contingency lines in the northwest corner of the fire,” the update states.

Morning Operational Briefing Sat. 8/29/2020 #GrizzlyCreekFire Morning Operational Briefing for Saturday, August 29, 2020 with John Glover, Field Operations. #FireYear2020 Posted by Grizzly Creek Fire on Saturday, August 29, 2020

As of Saturday morning, there were 644 personnel working on the fire, and the crews includes 33 engines, four helicopters, 12 water tenders and 10 bulldozers.

Air quality is expected to be good Saturday in Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle and Vail.

Road closures remain in effect for Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail Road and areas of the Flat Top Wilderness accessed by those roads, as do many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads.

Go to http://www.cotrip.org for the most current conditions and closures.

This is a developing story that will be updated.