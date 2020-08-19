AUG. 19 GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE UPDATES: Fire growth slower Tuesday, now at about 28,000 acres

A damaged power line near Grizzly Creek is another result of the Grizzly Creek Fire that tore through the area last week and continues to burn.

Aug. 19 Grizzly Creek Fire information Size: 28,030 acres Start Date: Aug. 10 Location: Glenwood Canyon Containment: 4% Cause: Under investigation Resources Hand Crews: 18 Helicopters: 17 Engines: 43 Water Tenders: 7 Dozers: 12 (plus feller bunchers and other logging equipment) Total Personnel: 820 Information resources Facebook Twitter: (970) 930-1850 28,030 acresAug. 10Glenwood Canyon4%Under investigation Resources18174312 (plus feller bunchers and other logging equipment)820 Information resources InciWeb Twitter: @fire_grizzly (970) 930-1850

Work on Tuesday to build containment lines at key locations on the Grizzly Creek Fire perimeter, including at No Name Creek and on Lookout Mountain near Glenwood Springs, have resulted in 4% containment of the fire that began in Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 10.

“Fire suppression activity today will include the completion of indirect fire line to the top of Windy Point, along the Transfer Trail,” according to the Wednesday morning update from the Grizzly Creek Fire command. “This line is a contingency line in the event fire moves out of the No Name Creek drainage.

“Above the French Creek drainage, crew will also work to complete control lines. Scattered pockets of heat remain along the fire line from I-70 north towards Coffee Pot Road.

“Much of today’s efforts will be on the south side in Bair Ranch from Ike Creek east to Spruce Ridge where fire spotting potential remains high.”

Also today, Xcel Energy is working in Glenwood Canyon to the east of No Name replacing power poles that had burned and repairing infrastructure.

“Crews will continue to engage the fire where they safely can, with additional consideration in the next few days of weather concerns, including the potential for dry lightning and gusty winds,” according to the Wednesday update.

