AUG. 19 GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE UPDATES: Fire growth slower Tuesday, now at about 28,000 acres
Fire is now about 4% contained
Aug. 19 Grizzly Creek Fire informationSize: 28,030 acres Start Date: Aug. 10 Location: Glenwood Canyon Containment: 4% Cause: Under investigation Resources Hand Crews: 18 Helicopters: 17 Engines: 43 Water Tenders: 7 Dozers: 12 (plus feller bunchers and other logging equipment) Total Personnel: 820 Information resources InciWeb Facebook Twitter: @fire_grizzly (970) 930-1850
Work on Tuesday to build containment lines at key locations on the Grizzly Creek Fire perimeter, including at No Name Creek and on Lookout Mountain near Glenwood Springs, have resulted in 4% containment of the fire that began in Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 10.
“Fire suppression activity today will include the completion of indirect fire line to the top of Windy Point, along the Transfer Trail,” according to the Wednesday morning update from the Grizzly Creek Fire command. “This line is a contingency line in the event fire moves out of the No Name Creek drainage.
“Above the French Creek drainage, crew will also work to complete control lines. Scattered pockets of heat remain along the fire line from I-70 north towards Coffee Pot Road.
“Much of today’s efforts will be on the south side in Bair Ranch from Ike Creek east to Spruce Ridge where fire spotting potential remains high.”
Also today, Xcel Energy is working in Glenwood Canyon to the east of No Name replacing power poles that had burned and repairing infrastructure.
“Crews will continue to engage the fire where they safely can, with additional consideration in the next few days of weather concerns, including the potential for dry lightning and gusty winds,” according to the Wednesday update.
Watch today’s Operations Briefing from Jeff Surber, Operations Section Chief for the Great Basin Type 1 Team:
