AUG. 13 GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE UPDATES: Fire size now at 6,251 acres; I-70 remains closed

A spotter for an airtanker flies around the plume of smoke billowing from the Grizzly Creek Fire as it blows up in No Name Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.

NEW FIRE AREA MAP: Fire Incident Command has provided a current map of the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire is currently 6,250 acres. An operational video and written daily update will be available later this morning, according to a 9 a.m. update.

Current Grizzly Creek Fire evacuations in effect, by order of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

No Name

Lookout Mountain

Homestead Estates

Bair Ranch

High Aspen Ranch

Coulter Creek

Cottonwood Pass

Spring Valley Ranch

Due to fire activity and conditions, these evacuations will remain in effect for at least the next 24 hours, according to information posted to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and garfieldcounty.net. Look for the latest information there.

The city of Glenwood Springs has created a web page to provide resources and information for people who have been evacuated due to the Grizzly fire, at http://co-glenwoodspringsparksandrec.civicplus.com/282/Evacuation-Center

The Glenwood Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, is the relocation point for evacuees of the Grizzly Creek Fire. Community Center amenities and showers are available to evacuees.

Community Meeting: The Great Basin Type 1 Team will host a virtual FaceBook live community meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020.

Other resources available to those affected by the fire:

RED CROSS: Contact: 1-800-RED-CROSS

Red Cross will be on-site at the Community Center 6:00am – 7:30pm Wednesday, August 12th through Friday, August 14th offering disaster relief services. Accommodations can be arranged through the Red Cross by visiting the Community Center.

LIFT-UP: Contact: LIFT-UP 970-625-4496 or email info@liftup.org

LIFT-UP is available to help with food, clothing, and household items for any individuals or families affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire.

NOTE FROM INCIDENT COMMAND: The Grizzly Creek Fire sincerely appreciates the outpouring of support and offers of donations. However, we can’t accept donations of food, beverage or masks. Rest assured that our firefighters are fully self-sufficient and well provided for. Those who want to support firefighters or those affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire can donate to your local fire protection district, the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Evacuations and Closures: For updated information about evacuations in Garfield County, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (970) 625-8095, in Eagle County call (970) 479-2201.

Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle and Garfield counties are closed

Interstate 70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. No estimated time to reopen. Visit http://www.cotrip.org for road closure information.

for road closure information. Independence Pass is closed with no estimated time to reopen.

Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads are closed, as are much of the lands of BLM and Forest Service in those areas. Closure maps are available on inciweb .

. Fire Restrictions: All jurisdictions in the area are under Stage 1 fire restrictions and will move to Stage 2 on Thursday.

