Audible upset the literary world, but only brought storytelling back to roots

Don Katz, the founder of Audible, disrupted the literary world with the spoken word, bringing storytelling back to its roots — at full book length.

Arn Menconi/For The Aspen Times

Before the printed word, stories were passed down from generation to generation. But by 377 B.C., there were 28 libraries in Rome. With the proliferation of the press, it became the way for stories to be captured in print. Even through the radio and television ages, and into the internet’s time, full books were almost exclusively read.

That is, until Don Katz, the founder of Audible, disrupted the literary world, bringing storytelling back to its around-the-campfire roots — at full-book length. The original stories were told, heard.

In 1995, after a 20-year career as an author and journalist, he had the vision to trash the expensive, dysfunctional, and inaccessible technology like Walkmans, CDs, and cassette tapes of the times and develop the precursor to the iPod.

When Audible went public in 1999, there were 3,000 audiobooks. Now there are 800,000 titles on Audible alone. The transformation of storytelling was showcased during “The Power of Narrative Adventure” on Tuesday at the Aspen Ideas Fest when Brian Greene, professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University, sat down with Katz.

He embarked on his journey when driven by his belief in the power of innovation and his dedication to democratizing the creative reading experience. His blend of technology and imagination propelled Audible to become the world’s largest provider and producer of audio storytelling, used by tens of millions of listeners around the globe.





His life, from his early days as a writer to his impact on the world of storytelling, has at least as many arcs first three “Star Wars” episodes.

Arc of Technology

Katz’ journey toward Audible began with believing in a vision of the possible and bringing those visions to life before anyone asked for it. In the mid-1990s, as an Esquire technology writer, he saw a future where audio content would revolutionize how people consumed literature.

“I went into Audible believing that civilization is better if there are creative people that have a full-time job making culture,” he said. His futuristic mindset led him to explore emerging technologies such as digital signal processors and compact memory devices.

Arc of Audible

As Audible’s first phase of invention unfolded, his team pioneered breakthroughs such as the first digital audio player, content download mechanisms, and robust security measures to protect artists’ work. These technological advancements laid the foundation for Audible’s growth and ensured the professional creative class could be more fairly compensated for their contributions.

Like any groundbreaking venture, Audible faced its share of challenges. During the dot-com bust in the late ’90s, the company’s stock price plummeted to 26 cents a share.

However, Katz and team focused on refining their product, and Audible persisted, demonstrating resilience in an ever-changing market.

Arc of Democratizing Reading

One of his primary goals was to democratize the reading experience. Audible’s platform allowed authors and actors to share their work directly with millions of listeners, bypassing the traditional barriers imposed by the publishing industry.

“We all know the primal pleasures of childhood when people read to you. I felt that if we could evoke the sense that everyone who listened will think it’s just for you … it would open up all these opportunities,” Katz said.

Conventionalists in the literary world saw him as a propagandist and resisted audio versions of books. By repositioning books as scripts for artful performances, Audible created opportunities for actors to breathe life into narratives, captivating listeners in new and immersive ways.

Brian Greene said of him: “He has these wonderful phases in which he’s focused intently on what he’s doing and ultimately wants to succeed, but his heart is what really matters. It’s the emotion and doing good for the world that ultimately matters. And that’s a beautiful thing.”