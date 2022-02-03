ATW Agenda: Retro Film, Naturalist Nights and More
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Feb. 3-9
SPORTS
Feb. 4 to Feb. 20
Get your cowbells and noisemakers ready, Aspen. It’s Winter Olympics time and we have three Roaring Fork Valley athletes to cheer in Beijing this time around. We can hope to catch first a glimpse of our local stars in the global spotlight at the opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4. After that, cross-country racer Hailey Swirbul is the first up with her sprint races starting Feb. 8. We’ll have to be patient and wait on local halpfipe skiers Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber, though, as their comps run Feb. 17-19. Tune in on NBC or Peacock.
POP MUSIC
Feb. 5
The queen of deep house is back in the house at Belly Up, as Nora En Pure headlines the club in a sold-out show on Saturday, Feb. 5. The more under-the-radar local EDM house show this week is MK’s Feb. 9 performance. Tickets are still available for that. $60-$130. bellyupaspen.com
FILM
Feb. 8
The Aspen Historical Society’s addictive Retro Film Series returns, back in virtual form, on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Always pure pleasure viewing for any local or visitor with an interest in retro Aspen, this entry in the series includes rarely seen gems “One for the Money” (1973) with Spider Sabich and “Return to Aspen” (1987) featuring longtime Aspen Times editor Bil Dunaway in conversation with the legendary Fritz Benedict. $20-$60; aspenhistory.org.
OUTDOORS
Feb. 9
The Naturalist Nights series is back in person this winter, presented by Wilderness Workshop and the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, bringing experts to the valley to present and discuss on the most pressing issues in nature. This week’s is of particular local interest, a talk on bark beetle’s effect on Colorado’s forest by entomologist Dan West. In Carbondale on Feb. 9 and at ACES on Feb. 10. aspennature.org
[placeholder]
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
ATW Agenda: Retro Film, Naturalist Nights and More
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Feb. 3-9