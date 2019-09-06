Attempt to force recall election of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis falls short

Colorado Governor Jared Polis at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

A coalition of vexed Coloradans has failed to collect enough signatures to force a special election to recall Gov. Jared Polis.

The groups leading the recall announced Friday morning they counted more than 300,000 signatures — a number that could not be independently verified. That’s well short of the 631,266 signatures needed by the end of the day to put the question in front of voters.

Despite the setback, leaders said they’ll remain steadfast in opposing the Democratic governor they say is taking the state in the wrong direction.

“We fell short,” said Karen Kataline, spokeswoman for Dismiss Polis. “Yet we have made history, regardless.”

The governor welcomed Friday’s announcement by his opponents.

“After all that fuss, I was pleasantly surprised that they didn’t turn in a single signature on the recall,” he said in a statement. “I hope the remaining misguided efforts against others see the same results as Tom Sullivan’s did before. Recalls should not be used for partisan gamesmanship.”

