At home in Aspen: Steve Zahn pitches for 2020 Aspen Shortsfest

Actor Steve Zahn made a pitch for the 2020 Aspen Shortsfest with a short video this week, outlining how to purchase access codes for the annual short film festival (while poking some fun at his ridiculous quarantine hairdo). Shortsfest moved online after the in-person festival at the Wheeler Opera House was canceled due to public health restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the novel caronavirus.

“Figure it out,” Zahn says in the video, “Check out a bunch of great films. I am. I mean, what the hell else are you gonna do.”

Zahn, a star of “Reality Bites” and “Treme,” plays a fireworks photographer in the silly and sweet “I’m No Holiday,” which is included in Program One of the virtual Shortsfest. The virtual festival runs through Sunday.

Aspen Shortsfest digital access codes can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com and 970-920-5770.

Individual programs are $10 ($7.50 for Aspen Film members) each, or the full nine-program festival pass for $75. There will also be a limited number of student tickets available at $5 per program or $45 for the full festival, with a special code available to schools.

Viewers will receive a unique link via email to each program purchased for a one-time viewing on the Festival Scope platform.

Viewing will be open until 11:59 p.m. on April 5.

Each festival program is limited to 500 tickets. Full lineup, more info and Aspen Film memberships available at aspenfilm.org.