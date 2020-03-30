At home in Aspen: Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s emergency relief fund and video excerpts

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s final hosted performance in Aspen this winter season had been scheduled to run March 27. That show, a guest spot from Los Angeles-based Diavolo, was canceled as public life in Aspen and across the U.S. began to shut down in mid-March to stop spreading the novel coronavirus.

The company was also in rehearsals in Aspen for its summer debut of Manuel Vignoulle’s “Nomads” when the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings hit. Aspen Santa Fe has since shuttered, canceling its spring performances here and on tour, along with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet School and its Folklórico programs for young people.

“Even in the best of times, arts organizations are fragile,” reads a statement on the company website. “Losing every source of earned income for the next several months will severely impact our viability going forward.”

The company has launched an Emergency Relief Fund to keep it solvent. It is accepting donations HERE

“We believe the curtain will rise again – that dance will return to our stages, to our communities and to our children,” the statement concludes. “ASFB is resilient and we feel confident that with your help we will recover.”

While dancers and audiences remain homebound, and stages dark, enjoy this selection of video excerpts from the company’s best performances and original works from recent seasons.

Nicolo Fonte’s “Beautiful Decay,” which premiered in summer 2019.

Read the Aspen Times feature on Fonte and the inter-generational ballet’s creation HERE.

Jorma Elo’s “Half/Cut/Split,” created in collaboration with pianist Joyce Yang, who performed live at the Aspen premiere in March 2018 and toured with the company.

Read the Aspen Times feature on Elo and Yang’s collaboration HERE.

Fernando Melo’s “Dream Play,” which premiered in July 2017 in Aspen.

Read the Aspen Times feature on Melo’s innovative use of live video and projectin in his work HERE

Alexander Ekman’s “Tuplet,” which had its Aspen premiere in winter 2019.

Read the Aspen Times story on the company’s spring 2019 tour HERE

Cayetano Soto’s “Huma Rojo,” inspired by filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, which premiered in Aspen in 2016.

Read the Aspen Times report on Soto’s process HERE

Nicolo Fonte’s “Where We Left Off,” which premiered here in 2011 and has remained in the company repertoire.

Read the Aspen Times coverage HERE

