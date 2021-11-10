Aspen’s traditional Veterans Day memorial returns after COVID cancellation

After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Aspen/Pitkin County Veterans Day memorial gathering is back on for Thursday.

The service in remembrance of those who served in the U.S. Armed Services will begin at 11 a.m. at Pitkin County Veterans Memorial Park, located between the Pitkin County Administration Building and the Pitkin County Courthouse on Main Street in Aspen.

“It’s the first time in two years,” said Dan Glidden, also a Vietnam veteran and a former Aspen police officer. “We’re doing it again. See you there at 11.”

Lt. Col. Dick Merritt, a longtime Basalt resident, Vietnam veteran and advocate for his fellow veterans, said in a recent email to the Times that the public is invited to attend the memorial and should know that “veterans are still out there serving despite COVID.” Of current concern to many veterans is the 15% rise in military suicides over the last year and the question of whether the war in Afghanistan was worth it, he said.