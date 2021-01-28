Aspen’s residential parking will remain free through April

Parking within the residential zones in Aspen will remain free through April and into May, the city’s parking department said in an email sent Thursday.

The plan was to reinstate paid parking in the residential zones on Feb. 1 but, “due to Pitkin County moving into Red Level on the state’s COVID 19 dial, the parking team felt it was not in the best interest of the city and our citizens to go to paid parking in the residential zones at this time,” according to an email sent by the parking department.

The city will continue to keep parking free through May 2 in the residential areas “due to commuters being uncomfortable riding the RTFA bus and Pitkin County Health requesting that we not promote carpooling.”

The department is now targeting May 3 when they plan to resume paid parking in residential area.

Paid parking is required currently in the downtown core Mondays through Saturdays.