Aspen’s residential parking will remain free through April
Parking within the residential zones in Aspen will remain free through April and into May, the city’s parking department said in an email sent Thursday.
The plan was to reinstate paid parking in the residential zones on Feb. 1 but, “due to Pitkin County moving into Red Level on the state’s COVID 19 dial, the parking team felt it was not in the best interest of the city and our citizens to go to paid parking in the residential zones at this time,” according to an email sent by the parking department.
The city will continue to keep parking free through May 2 in the residential areas “due to commuters being uncomfortable riding the RTFA bus and Pitkin County Health requesting that we not promote carpooling.”
The department is now targeting May 3 when they plan to resume paid parking in residential area.
Paid parking is required currently in the downtown core Mondays through Saturdays.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen, Snowmass mayors lack votes to loosen rules
Pitkin County will remain under Red level restrictions after the mayors of both Aspen and Snowmass failed to convince the board of health Thursday to amend the public health order.