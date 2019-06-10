Aspen’s new city council to be sworn in Monday night

The dawn of a new era in Aspen politics will emerge Monday evening when a new City Council is sworn in.

Council members elect Rachel Richards and Skippy Mesirow will take the place of incumbents Bert Myrin and Adam Frisch, who served four and eight years, respectively.

Frisch, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor this past winter, is term limited as a council member. Myrin lost his bid for a second, four-year term in the historic March election.

Torre, who finally won the mayor’s seat after six attempts in the past two decades, will be sworn in Monday night. He replaces three-term mayor Steve Skadron, who also is term-limited.

The three new elected officials will join current council members Ward Hauenstein and Ann Mullins, who both have two years left on their terms. Mullins also ran for mayor this past winter but lost to Torre in a contentious April runoff election.

Council members elect and current council members spent part of Friday in an orientation session.

Richards and Torre have both served on council previously; Richards both in the capacity as council member and mayor.

Mesirow, who lost his bid for a council seat in 2017, most recently was a member and chairperson of the city’s planning and zoning commission.

The current council is expected to take one final vote Monday night before leaving office. It is an ordinance that bans the sale of all flavored nicotine products, both tobacco and e-cigarette form.

Business in front of the new council is to consider guideline changes to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority rules and choosing a mayor pro-tem.

The council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the basement of City Hall.

